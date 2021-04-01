Nigeria: Kano Anti-Graft Agency Receives 2, 256 Complaints in 2020

1 April 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abdullahi Yakubu

Kano — Kano State Public Complaints and Anticorruption Commission said it has received 2,256 complaints in the year 2020.

The commission had in the year under review also recovered more than N521million.

The executive chairman of the commission, Barrister Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado disclosed this during a joint press briefing held at the commission's headquarters in the state.

He noted that the commission was able to clamp down on hoarders of essential commodities where billions of Naira worth of products were confiscated but later reached an agreement with the traders to sell them to the public, which was the target of the commission.

While narrating other achievements of the Kano Anti-graft body the executive chairman added that in 2020 "the commission clamp down and arraigned diverters of COVID-19 palliatives."

"Recovered and returned to the rightful owners over 400 plots of land of different density across the state," he added.

He also revealed that the commission settled more than 60 sensitive security cases involving farmers and herders mostly on encroachment of cattle route. He said in the process many people were charged to court and crisis was averted.

