Nigeria: 8 Killed, 4 Injured in Fresh Attacks in Kaduna

1 April 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Aza Msue

Kaduna — No fewer than eight people have been killed, and four persons injured by armed bandits in separate attacks across Chikun, Giwa and Kajuru local government areas of Kaduna State.

In a statement issued by the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, yesterday, the state government said the attacks were outlined in reports made by security agencies to the Kaduna State Government.

Aruwan explained that at Kan Hawa Zankoro, near Ungwan Yako in Chikun local government area, armed bandits shot at a vehicle, which then somersaulted, leading to the deaths of six persons, and leaving four others injured. "Those who lost their lives in the crash are listed as: Aisha Bello, Uwaliya Alhaji Shehu, Ramatu Sani, Muhammad Shehu, Aminu Ibrahim, Ibrahim Abdu.

"The injured are Zainab Alhaji Usman, Surayya Bello, Khalifa Sani, Ushe Sani," the statement read in part.

The statement said in another incident, armed bandits attacked locals at Iburu in Kajuru LGA, and killed one Amos Yari.

It added that, armed bandits also invaded Hayin Kanwa village, Fatika district, Giwa LGA, and shot dead one Alhaji Sule, a business man in the area, after he resisted their attempts to kidnap him.

The statement said Governor Nasiru El-Rufai received the reports with sadness, and prayed for the repose of the souls of those slain, while sending condolences to their families and also wished the injured speedy recovery.

