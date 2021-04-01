Nigeria: Apprehend Killers of Slain Catholic Priest, Ortom Charges Security

1 April 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Hembadoon Orsar

Makurdi — Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has condemned the killing of Reverend Father Ferdinand Ngugban of St. Paul's Catholic Church, Aye-Twar village in Katsina-Ala local government area of the state by unknown gunmen.

The governor who described the attack as "mindless", wondered why a harmless priest would become the target of armed men, even as he urged security operatives to ensure that those behind the dastardly act are apprehended.

He reassured the people of Katsina-Ala and Sankera in general that the state government will not relent until those responsible for the killing and other attacks in that part of the state are brought to justice.

The governor reaffirmed his government's resolve not to handover the state to criminals, urging the people to continue supporting security operatives with timely and useful information about the hideout of the bandits.

Speaking through his chief press secretary, Tarver Akase, Ortom sympathised with the Catholic Diocese of Kastina-Ala and the bereaved family, praying God to grant the soul of Reverend Father Ngugban eternal rest.

Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

