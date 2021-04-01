Nigeria/Cameroon: AFCON 2021 Qualifier '33' Export Lager Beer Thumbs Up Eagles' Qualification for Cameroon 2021

The Super Eagles have been congratulated for finish top of Group L in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series.

In what was their first competitive match in Lagos in 20 years, the three-time African Champion Super Eagles, with strong support from "33" Export Lager beer trounced the Crocodiles of Lesotho 3-0 to maintain their unbeaten run into the 33rd edition of AFCON which will hold next January in Cameroon,

Even though Gernot Rohr's men had long qualified for the continental premier event, "33" Export Lager Beer still propelled the team to go for victory in the last match with its "Operation 3-3" campaign and the players did it in grand style with three goals that also resonate the brand's connect with football.

Victor Osimhen who was the toast of the fans in the stadium, emerged as the winner of 'Man of The Match' prize which carries a one million Naira value.

The lanky Osimhen was adjudged the best in the pool by top media personalities in the stadium.

He was presented with a cheque of One million naira after the game on Tuesday night.

Osimhen, who scored Nigeria's opening goal of the night shared the top scorer chart in the qualification tournament alongside Zambia's Patson Daka with five goals each.

With limited opportunity for passionate fans to have access and watch the match in real time at the Teslim Balogun Stadium owing to existing protocols, "33" Export lager beer, created a platform for fans and consumers to have a taste of the action with the 33Connect Fan Park some few kilometres away from the stadium.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer Cameroon By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Fans watched on a giant screen and savoured the excitement of the resounding victory of Super Eagles.

Aside from the match viewing experience, some lucky fans and consumers emerged victorious in the 'Predict and Win' competition and were rewarded with quality prizes at the end of the day.

Aside from getting to watch the game on a giant screen, many fans and loyal consumers received various quality prizes distributed by "33" Export Lager Beer.

The Brand Manager, "33" Export Lager Beer Rex Anieke, is delighted that passionate fans and consumers are beginning to believe in the ability of Super Eagles to reach the summit on the continental football.

Nigeria won bronze at the last edition of the tournament in Egypt in 2019 after a lone goal win over Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in the third-place match in Cairo

Next up for the Eagles is the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying race, which starts at the end of May.