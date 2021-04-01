Mauritius: Chinese Ambassador Pays Farewell Call On President Roopun

press release

The Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Mauritius, Mr Sun Gongyi, paid a farewell courtesy call, today, on the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, at the State House, in Réduit.

The Chinese Ambassador took office in Mauritius in July 2017 and, has since, contributed to the strengthening of the bilateral relations between China and Mauritius.

It is recalled that Mauritius-China bilateral economic and trade relations have been developing steadily since the establishment of diplomatic relations between both countries in 1972.