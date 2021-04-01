Ethiopian Transports Over 1 Million Covid - 19 Vaccine Doses From Beijing to Harare

4 April 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's leading Airline, has transported over 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in a single flight.

Ethiopian transported the vaccines in 6 envirotainers from Beijing to Harare via Addis Ababa and arrived in Harare yesterday.

Moreover, Ethiopian has also transported 300,000 vaccines donated by Chinese Government to Ethiopia.

Ethiopian Airline Group CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said "today, we have delivered more than 1million vaccine doses to Zimbabwe, Harare which is indicative of our commitment to collaborate with African governments at this critical time so that Africans get access to vaccines in due time."

Our efficiency in cargo transportation is growing from time to time enabling us to reach as many countries as possible, the CEO said, adding "we are desirous of reaching every corner of the world with our dependable freight service."

The airline expressed determination to enhance its commitment to curb the spread of the pandemic working in collaboration with governments and humanitarian organizations across the world.

It is to be recalled that Addis Ababa Bole International Airport has been chosen as a Humanitarian Air Hub for the distribution of medical supplies for Africa.

Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services has Africa's largest cargo terminal and technologically equipped facility dubbed 'Pharma Wing' to store and ship time sensitive pharmaceuticals including vaccines.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.