Namibia: Senior Counsel Appointed As Judge

1 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Werner Menges

A SENIOR member of the Society of Advocates of Namibia, Esi Schimming-Chase, has been appointed as a High Court judge, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has announced.

The president appointed Schimming-Chase as a judge with effect from 1 April on a recommendation of the JSC, the commission stated today.

The JSC also announced that High Court acting judge Danie Small has been reappointed as an acting judge from the start of May to the end of August this year. Small has been serving as an acting judge at the Oshakati High Court since October last year.

Schimming-Chase is a graduate of Coventry University in the United Kingdom.

She qualified as a barrister in England in 1994, was admitted as a legal practitioner in Namibia in 2002, and has been practising law as a member of the Society of Advocates since 2003. The society gave her senior counsel status in July 2017.

Schimming-Chase previously served as an acting judge of the High Court in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2020.

