Namibia: Women Get Back Their Power Through Martial Arts

STEPHANIE Quarmby developed a fear of being raped since her teen years, like many other Namibian women.

Now, at the age of 35, the mother of two has acquired martial arts skills and is training 60 other women who have signed up for self-defence training at the Combat Club in Windhoek.

When it comes to rape, Quarmby, who is also a chartered accountant, believes prevention is better than cure. She says her inherent fear of being sexually assaulted prompted her to join martial arts training.

This fear is fuelled by the high incidence of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) reported in the media daily.

"Being drawn to analytical data, I have always seen the odds of something happening as high. When I came across an advert for martial arts classes, I decided this was the perfect opportunity to equip myself and do something about this underlying fear," she says.

Women like Quarmby are taking charge of their safety by joining the Purple Pencil Foundation's self-defence training.

A two-hour session was hosted at the club on Saturday to equip women with the skills to defend themselves in the event of an attack.

Quarmby says her go-to technique is 'arm bars', which works in the same way you would pull a lever.

She says this is because when one controls an attacker's arm, it looks exactly like a lever and leads to quick submission.

ANTI-RAPE MARTIAL ART

The Purple Pencil Foundation partnered with Z1 Academy Namibia to train women in Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ), which is a type of martial art designed to prevent rape, among other things.

The chair of the foundation, Zohlanga //Gaseb (25), says the training session was in commemoration of women's month and was the first of its kind.

Quarmby says BJJ can prevent rape because it empowers a smaller person against an outsized opponent.

WEAPONS AND SAFETY

Along with the defence techniques of warding off an attacker, women at Saturday's session were advised to defend themselves just long enough to create a break to escape the threat.

During the open-day training, Niilson Coelho, the academy's head coach, said it is not about how long you can control the attacker, but how fast you can escape.

Running away from a threat as soon as there is an opportunity to do so or as soon as you see a weapon was one of the training session's focus points.

Coelho said an attacker who produces a weapon will most likely make use of it.

"When you see a weapon, my advice is: Run. Weapon defence is very precise, and you need to make the right move at the right moment if you decide to engage such a threat," Coelho said.

Police statistics show that during the first seven months of 2020, 250 girls and 239 women were raped in Namibia.

Between March and August last year, the ministry reported 269 GBV cases, and another 331 related to attempted rape, rape, the sexual abuse of children, sexual exploitation and sexual harassment.

Quarmby says the skills she has gained will go a long way in defending herself.

She says she was once the victim of an attempted mugging at knifepoint.

Her reflex reaction was to push the attacker off the edge of the pavement and run, she says.

"This was well before BJJ training. Now I have become more aware of my surroundings . . . I have the confidence that should something happen, I would be able to put up a good fight," she says.

Quarmby holds two stripes and a white belt in BJJ.

She admits she, however, still has a long way to go towards perfecting her martial arts skills.