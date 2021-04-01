Namibia: IMF Drops N$4 Billion in Namibia's Kitty

1 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lazarus Amukeshe

THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved Namibia's US$270,8 million (N$4 billion) loan, it announced this morning.

This follows the fund's deliberation yesterday, almost 11 months since an application was made last year in May.

The fund said the loan will help the country address urgent balance of payments and fiscal financing needs stemming from the negative impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

These, amongst other things, include the purchasing of vaccines and the rollout of the vaccination campaign, which is needed to mitigate the severe socio-economic impacts of the pandemic, the fund said.

Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

