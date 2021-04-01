Namibia: Zimbabwe Over 50's Tour

1 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Helge Schütz

NAMIBIA will host its first-ever international home series for over-50 cricketers with a tour by Zimbabwe over the Easter weekend.

The Easter Festival, which starts today, will see the two countries playing two T20 and two 45-over matches at the Wanderers and United fields over the next five days.

The Namibian team is captained by Dee Thakur and includes several players who starred for the national side in earlier years like Gavin Murgatroyd, Andy Fallis, Melt van Schoor and Trevor Britten.

Namibia's vice captain, Francois Erasmus said the tour will provide great experience for the home side.

"This is the first-ever international home series for over-50 cricketers in Namibia and it will be provide massive exposure and experience for the home team.

Öur team has been training for a few months, but unfortunately there has been very little opportunity to play preparation matches, although some of the players did play in the club leagues which will help a lot," he added.

Erasmus said they were proud to host the Zimbabwe team, which also includes several former national players.

"We are looking forward to hosting our African neighbours, Zimbabwe. They have a rich cricket heritage and culture and we are proud to host them with the blessing of our Sports Council, Cricket Namibia and our sponsors Castle Lite and FNB Namibia," he said.

"Zimbabwe will be an extremely tough opponent, but we are confident that we can do well. We are targeting the T20 fixtures for an upset, while the longer format will be tougher, but we hope to compete and cause an upset," he added.

The tour gets underway with a T20 match at the Wanderers field at 14h00 today, while their first 45-over match takes place at the United field at 09h30 tomorrow.

The second 45-over match takes place at the United field on Sunday, starting at 09h30, while the final T20 match takes place at the United field at 10h00 on Monday.

The Namibian team is as follows:

Dee Thakur (captain), Francois Erasmus, Louis Nortje, Trevor Britten, Willie van Zyl, Ken Joseph, Deon Gouws, Andy Fallis, Gavin Murgatroyd, Melt van Schoor, Piers Le Strange, Ashley Griffiths, Jaco du Preez, Isedor Titus, Rudi Birkenstock.

