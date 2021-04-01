Namibia: Pdm Youth Angered By 'Special Treatment for Struggle Kids'

THE Popular Democratic Movement Youth League has condemned the government over the special treatment accorded to the so-called 'struggle kids'.

The PDMYL took issue with the meeting president Hage Geingob held with the new leadership of the Namibia Exile Kids Association (Neka) on Tuesday, during which he reportedly said that government will find ways to ensure "that those who need training can be trained and employed".

"The president's utterances during this meeting are in direct contravention of the recent High Court ruling that Cabinet's resolution to reserve certain jobs for the 'Children of the Liberation Struggle', without them going through the necessary recruitment processes, was unconstitutional," the PDMYL said in statement.

They said government's continued special treatment of the 'struggle kids' was in direct contravention of the Namibian Constitution, which protects all Namibians from unfair, discriminatory processes and grants access to equal opportunities for all.

"There is nothing special about the 'struggle kids'. Millions of Namibians were directly and indirectly affected in numerous ways in the fight to liberate Namibia ... Namibians lost their parents through numerous stages of the fight to liberate this country, and government can therefore not place special emphasis on only those who were exiled and lost their parents during the fight against the South African apartheid administration.

"If the government continues its special treatment of the 'struggle kids', the PDM Youth League will lay a criminal charge against government for contempt of court," the PDMYL said.