Namibia: The Joys and Fears of Being a Midwife

"It is such a rewarding feeling to see a new life arriving."

These were the words of Hilma Shikwambi as she spoke about her profession delivering babies.

Midwives like Shikwambi are mostly confined to the delivery room. They not only care for expectant mothers, but also provide information on sexual and reproductive health, family planning and antenatal care for newborn babies.

Good antenatal care plays a crucial role in health education among expectant mothers.

Shikwambi, who is the chairperson of the Independent Midwives Association of Namibia (Imana), urges expectant mothers to start antenatal care visits as early as at 16 weeks of pregnancy.

Midwives care for women during pregnancy and delivery, and also ensure that mothers receive respectful and well-resourced maternity care beyond childbirth. Shikwambi explained that midwifery and nursing are closely related and intertwined.

She says most mothers show up late for antenatal care.

"This is due to cultural or other beliefs, when the pregnancy is visible, or when facing pressure at home," she says.

She says inadequate care during the nine months of pregnancy and non-adherence to instructions given to expectant mothers can be detrimental to the pregnancy.

Shikwambi, who has been a clinical midwife since 2003, says a mother's trust in a midwife is the best medicine for a successful delivery.

One of the worst fears for midwives is receiving babies that may not survive, she says.

"I personally witnessed a maternal death, of which the direct cause one couldn't tell," she says.

Shikwambi further says midwives' skills do not only support and care for pregnant women, but educates, empower, and assist them to exercise their rights to sexual and reproductive health.

She says amid the Covid-19 pandemic, midwives risk their own lives to save pregnant women and newborns to ensure safe and healthy pregnancies.

She says a midwife is required to be well educated on Covid-19 as well.

She says midwives leave it up to expectant mothers to choose in which position to give birth, and who would be accompanying them. She also urges men to accompany their pregnant partners for their regular screening and check-ups in order to form a bond with their unborn baby.

Popyeni Shiwedha, a midwifery lecturer, told The Namibian about her experience in the delivery room.

"I remember I had a situation where the mother was not cooperating during the process of delivery. It always comes to mind that a mother would like to deliver a live baby, so it is always very challenging when the mother is not cooperating. This causes anxiety. In the end, midwives are blamed by the community [if something goes wrong]," she says.

International Midwife Day is celebrated every year on 5 May to highlight the important role midwives play in the health of mothers, children, and their families.

Expectant mothers are advised to always monitor the movement of their foetus.

If there is no movement, urgent medical attention is needed.

The midwives association was established in 2014.

In 2017 Namibia's infant mortality rate was 39 deaths per 1 000 births, while there were 358 maternal deaths per 100 000 births, according to figures from the Namibia Statstics Agency.

Some of the contributors to maternal infant mortality are the long distances to health facilities, prolonged labour complications and a lack of skills.