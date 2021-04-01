Namibia: Former Striker Coaches Future Net Busters

Former striker coaches future net busters

by Conrad Angula

GROOTFONTEIN-BORN Steven 'Madigage' Damaseb will be remembered as one of the most clinical strikers of his generation.

The former Orlando Pirates star, who rose to prominence in Namibia with his boyhood team Chelsea, was renowned for his strong and aggressive approach towards opposing defenders as well as being a deadly goal-poacher who had a good eye for goals.

Nicknamed 'Madigage' during his glory days, Damaseb was the dread of defenders and goalkeepers alike, when he was in possession of the ball and always profited from the defence-splitting passes from Axab 'General' Auchamp from the Pirates midfield.

He also had ample support from his late striking partner Banti Namaseb and the highly gifted Moran 'Samora' Appolus, who was also an exceptional passer of the ball.

The trio, together with the bulky powerful sharpshooter, Ben 'Kleintjie' Gaseb and the courageous stocky striker Jordan 'Jorries' Afrikaner, tormented the opposition defenders as the exciting Buccaneers outfit searched for cup and league glory in the 80s and 90s.

Explains Damaseb: "My football career started in Grootfontein where I also got introduced to organised football with my childhood junior team Kaizer Chiefs where I played with my cousins and friends. We played against the likes of Orlando Pirates.

"I was lucky that I was coming from a very strong football background. My uncles Anton 'Orlando' Damaseb and Daniel 'Peaces' Damaseb were both great footballers who have left great marks on Namibian football and they were always there to advise."

He pointed out that his uncles told him to watch them attentively when they were playing, from the moment they stepped onto the football pitch until the final whistle.

'Peaces' was one of the deadliest shooters back in the days - a true free-kick specialist while 'Orlando' will be remembered as a strong and intelligent striker who made scoring goals look as easy as saying 1, 2, 3.

Damaseb moved to Otjiwarongo with his mother in the early 80s where he attended Paresis Secondary School and he starred for both the school team and a local club known as Orlando Tigers.

"I had a great coach Elias !Naruseb, who believed in my abilities, and he always motivated me to take my football seriously and to aim for the sky. I can say he is the person who inspired me to become the footballer I inspired to be.

"I was prepared for big time football by the time Orlando Pirates came knocking in 1983. I was very honoured because they are a big team. I was so emotional after the late Pirates striker (Banti) Namaseb presented me with his no. 10 jersey," Damaseb says.

The rest, as they say is history, because Damaseb went on to enjoy a very successful stint with the Katutura Sea Robbers.

His talent was so evident and soon his name was on the lips of every football-loving citizen in the country and it did not come as a surprise when he was called up to the national soccer team, which saw him doing duty for the country against Madagascar, Tanzania and Zambia.

Damaseb is on cloud nine because his son Steven Damaseb Jr was recently drafted to the senior national team where he trained with the best players Namibia has to offer.

He is currently the senior coaching instructor at the Playtime Youth Development Trust, a brainchild of former Brave Warriors midfielders Eliphas 'Saphile' Shivute, Sandro 'Jingles' de Gouveia and businessmen Alex Kirov and Robert Shimooshili.

Playtime Namibia offers a multi-disciplinary training programme in football, cricket, rugby and athletics for primary and secondary school children.

A normal day for the former live-wire striker starts at 07h00 and he spends at least 30 minutes exercising before he prepares the programme for the day's training.

"We are a group of five male trainers for the boys and one female trainer who is responsible for the girls. Playtime is operational for over six years now and it is our duty to teach the young boys the basics of football in our bid to mould future football stars.

"The day's programme starts with picking up small children (about 37) from pre-primary schools at 08h00 while we work with the older children after school. My team is specifically dealing with children from Kuisebmond and Narraville," he notes, adding that another team is working with children from town.

Damaseb says he enjoys working with the children because they are very enthusiastic to learn, but things are a little difficult now since the emergence of the deadly Covid-19.

"Covid-19 has turned things upside down a little bit. However, the children are very obedient and very eager to learn.

"We are a multi-discipline development trust and the children are also taught cricket while the rugby programme has closed because of a lack of volunteers due to the coronavirus," he notes.

The children are divided into different age groups, that is, under-9 (23 children); u11 (37); u13 (68); u15 (43) and u17 (33).

Damaseb is married to his childhood girlfriend Imelda Damases and the marriage is blessed with three children. He also has a daughter from his previous relationship.

Damaseb speaks fondly about his only son Steven Jr, and is proud of his achievements and his humble approach to things.

"We have a very close relationship and we speak, eat and sleep football. Just the thought that he is one of the best young players in the country at the moment makes me to be a very proud father. He is not only playing but the leader of his team which is very good.

"Steven Jr is also a product of the Playtime youth academy and he is even assisting to coach the younger children. He stays with me second eldest daughter at the moment but he always comes over to watch a game of football and ask for advice," Damaseb enthused.

He pointed out that it is a great feeling to have someone who, who is your exact lookalike, following into your own footsteps. He pointed out that his proudest moment was when his son first captained the under-17 junior national team at a youth tournament in Mauritius.

"He doesn't have any bad influences and has a very good and focussed character. He is a very good boy and possesses brilliant leadership skills," he says.

On a personal note, Damaseb regrets missing out on an opportunity to go for trials at Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa during the pick of his career in 1991, adding that he was left out because of the football politics at Pirates and another teammates was sent instead.

Damaseb, despite his heavy schedule, still plays football for Atlantis FC of Walvis Bay at social

level.

Asked what made his such a strong competitor during his playing days he says that he was taught not to give up when his team was trailing.

"I was always fired up when I was on the football pitch," he says. "I was motivated even if the other team scored first and I thank God to have gifted me with a never-say-die attitude. It seemed that I got motivated when my team was trailing and it brought the best out of me."

He says that he misses the gruelling training regimen and the packed stadiums, especially the vibrant vibe of a fully packed Katutura Stadium.

What is the biggest thing he misses from his playing days?

"I mostly miss the guys with whom I played and I would love to reunite with them and discuss the golden old days and discuss ways how to motivate the young players of today. We have to convince parents to support their children who are talented to play football.

"It has always been my wish to help young players develop their skills and having played football at the highest level, I am too happy to share my experience," says Damaseb who considers the late former Benfica defender Shomeya Sem and African Stars Vemuna Hoveka as his toughest opponents during his playing days.

What is his advice to young players?

"Listen to your coaches and ask if you don't understand an instruction. Do what the coach tells you to do he knows better because he is more experienced that you. Be a good learner but make room to use your own discretion in certain situations.

Don't give up when you lose a football match or when you had a bad day on the field and remember that perseverance pays off at the end and be a team player always. Dribbling is nice but don't do it unnecessary because it is detrimental to teamwork," he says.