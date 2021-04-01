Namibia: Geingob Hunts for Investors At Liverpool Vs Arsenal Clash

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob will tomorrow fly off in a private jet to watch the highly anticipated English Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal in London.

This was confirmed by a State House aide responsible for organising the president's recreational travels.

"The president is very excited to watch his favorite team, Liverpool, face off against Arsenal on Saturday.

"He will be seated in a box with other heads of state and business people, so it will also be a great networking opportunity," the aide said.

Geingob earlier this year tweeted about his love for the game of soccer, and his support of the famous Anfield club.

"It was a difficult week for us supporters of the Brave Warriors and Liverpool. With the experience gained, the Brave Warriors have learned important lessons for the future. Liverpool is Liverpool, You Will Never Walk Alone. We are still in the competition to win silverware," he said in a tweet on 24 January.

This happened after his beloved Liverpool lost 2 -3 to bitter rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup. After ending a 30-year drought by cruising to the EPL title last season, Liverpool are experiencing a torrid campaign this time around and are currently ranked seventh with no chance of retaining their crown.

A win over Arsenal will put them back in contention for a Uefa Champions League qualification spot.

"We the supporters of Liverpool have been walking alone for a while now. Sadly, we are becoming orphans because our team is dying," he tweeted again on 7 March.

Although Geingob has in the past said that his frequent overseas trips don't mean he enjoys travelling, his aide told this newspaper that the president is very excited to get away "from all this stress" and watch Liverpool live.

The aide also revealed that former United States president Donald Trump is among the heads of state and business people Geingob will rub elbows with.

He said the president is looking forward to chilling with Trump.

"He laughed that he would make sure to extend Trump an invitation to 'Nambia', the aide added.

Furthermore, he said the president may also partially be working as he will use the gathering to engage influential business people as potential investors for various local projects.