Angola, Namibia Assess Cassinga Memorial Construction Work

Lubango — A delegation of the Angola/Namibia Joint Political Committee Wednesday evaluated the construction works of the memorials in the localities of Cassinga, in Huila, and Tchihetekela, in Cunene.

The Angolan delegation was headed by the Minister of Defence and Veterans of the Motherland, João Ernesto dos Santos "Liberdade", while the Namibian delegation was led by the Minister of Communication and Information Technology, Mpeia Muatchilenga.

The visit was part of the plan to resume the works in April, after being halted since 2018 for technical and administrative reasons.

The memorials aim to honour Namibian refugees and Angolan citizens killed by the army of the former racial segregation regime in South Africa in 1978.

On the occasion, the Minister of National Defence, João Ernesto dos Santos, highlighted the role played by Angola, as a "trench" that welcomed the fighters of the Namibian liberation struggle.

The minister said that all the constraints detected in the respective works had been taken care of and that they would be resumed in a few days.

He highlighted the importance of the memorials, since the political circumstances, the characteristics of the people, the historical influences and the inheritance for the present and future generations cohabit between both nations.

For his part, the Namibian Minister of Communication and Information Technology, Mpeia Muatchilenga, considered excellent the bilateral relations between the two countries and peoples, consolidated by blood ties and culture.

He said that the Namibian people would continue to pay homage to their Angolan brothers and sisters, who fought for the independence of his neighbouring country on 21 March 1990.

The Angolan Government has invested, in the last four years, three million dollars in the construction of two memorials, after the signature of the Bilateral Agreement between the authorities of the two countries, about the construction of the respective historical sites.

