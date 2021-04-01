Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 129 New Cases, 47 Recoveries

31 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The health authorities announced Wednesday the record of 129 new cases, one death and the recovery of 47 patients in the last 24 hours.

The figures are included in the daily clinical bulletin, which indicates the diagnosis of 112 cases in Luanda, 5 in Cabinda, 5 in Huila, 2 in Benguela, 1 in Bengo, 1 in Malanje, 1 in Namibe, 1 in Uige and 1 in Zaire.

Among the new cases, whose ages range from 9 to 73, 100 are male and 29 are female.

The death involves a 66-year-old Angolan woman, resident in Luanda province.

The recovered patients all reside in the province of Luanda.

The general picture of the country shows 22.311 positive cases, with 537 deaths, 20.453 recovered and 1.281 active. Of the active cases, six are critical, seven serious, 39 moderate, 32 light and 1,197 asymptomatic.

There are 84 people in hospitalisation centres, 26 in institutional quarantine.

The authorities have 1,500 contacts of positive cases under medical surveillance.

The laboratories have processed 1,695 samples.

The figures are included in the daily clinical bulletin, which indicates the diagnosis of 112 cases in Luanda, 5 in Cabinda, 5 in Huila, 2 in Benguela, 1 in Bengo, 1 in Malanje, 1 in Namibe, 1 in Uige and 1 in Zaire.

Among the new cases, whose ages range from 9 to 73, 100 are male and 29 are female.

The death involves a 66-year-old Angolan woman, resident in Luanda province.

The recovered patients all reside in the province of Luanda.

The general picture of the country shows 22.311 positive cases, with 537 deaths, 20.453 recovered and 1.281 active. Of the active cases, six are critical, seven serious, 39 moderate, 32 light and 1,197 asymptomatic.

There are 84 people in hospitalisation centres, 26 in institutional quarantine.

The authorities have 1,500 contacts of positive cases under medical surveillance.

The laboratories have processed 1,695 samples.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Jonathan Invited to Join APC
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.