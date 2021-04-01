Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 129 New Cases, 47 Recoveries

Luanda — The health authorities announced Wednesday the record of 129 new cases, one death and the recovery of 47 patients in the last 24 hours.

The figures are included in the daily clinical bulletin, which indicates the diagnosis of 112 cases in Luanda, 5 in Cabinda, 5 in Huila, 2 in Benguela, 1 in Bengo, 1 in Malanje, 1 in Namibe, 1 in Uige and 1 in Zaire.

Among the new cases, whose ages range from 9 to 73, 100 are male and 29 are female.

The death involves a 66-year-old Angolan woman, resident in Luanda province.

The recovered patients all reside in the province of Luanda.

The general picture of the country shows 22.311 positive cases, with 537 deaths, 20.453 recovered and 1.281 active. Of the active cases, six are critical, seven serious, 39 moderate, 32 light and 1,197 asymptomatic.

There are 84 people in hospitalisation centres, 26 in institutional quarantine.

The authorities have 1,500 contacts of positive cases under medical surveillance.

The laboratories have processed 1,695 samples.

