Angola, Brazil Re-Launch Strategic Partnership

Luanda — Brazilian ambassador to Angola Rafael de Mello Vidal announced Wednesday plans to re-launch bilateral strategic partnership, which contains new ideas in the commercial relationship and in the investments.

The diplomat announced this to the press at the end of an audience granted by National Assembly Speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, in Luanda.

He said that after some constraints due to the international situation, Brazil's investments in Angola are beginning to show signs of recovery.

He mentioned the areas of infrastructure, energy and agriculture.

Mello Vidal said that the guidelines of the strategic partnership between the two countries include joint work around the Community of the Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP), trade, investments and the cooperation field.

"We give priority to Angola. We have more than 70 cooperation projects, some already concluded and others in progress", he emphasized.

He said that there is very strong bilateral cooperation in the health sector, with stress to HIV control, agriculture and training of Angolan staff in Brazil.

As for defence and security, another pillar of the strategic partnership between the two countries, the diplomat highlighted the cooperation that involves joint naval exercises, exchange of equipment and training of officers in the field of aeronautics and navy.

The strategic partnership also involves careful action to defend the interests of Brazilians in Angola and Angolans based in Brazil, he said.

"We have, on a monthly basis, a consular activity that involves more than 400 visas to Angolan students and others, including businessmen, granted by the Embassy of Brazil in Angola," he said.

He revealed that about 20,000 Brazilians currently live in Angola, being the largest community in his country in Africa.

CPLP Summit

Brazilian diplomat addressed the possible coming to Angola of the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, to attend the CPLP Summit this year in the Angolan capital, Luanda.

Meanwhile, Rafael de Mello Vidal praised Angola saying that the country started a cycle of economic growth and, at the same time, dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic with excellence.

" Brazil was the first country to recognise Angola's independence, on November 11, 1975. Cooperative relations between the two states have increased significantly in recent years.

The diplomat announced this to the press at the end of an audience granted by National Assembly Speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, in Luanda.

He said that after some constraints due to the international situation, Brazil's investments in Angola are beginning to show signs of recovery.

He mentioned the areas of infrastructure, energy and agriculture.

Mello Vidal said that the guidelines of the strategic partnership between the two countries include joint work around the Community of the Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP), trade, investments and the cooperation field.

"We give priority to Angola. We have more than 70 cooperation projects, some already concluded and others in progress", he emphasized.

He said that there is very strong bilateral cooperation in the health sector, with stress to HIV control, agriculture and training of Angolan staff in Brazil.

As for defence and security, another pillar of the strategic partnership between the two countries, the diplomat highlighted the cooperation that involves joint naval exercises, exchange of equipment and training of officers in the field of aeronautics and navy.

The strategic partnership also involves careful action to defend the interests of Brazilians in Angola and Angolans based in Brazil, he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Governance Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We have, on a monthly basis, a consular activity that involves more than 400 visas to Angolan students and others, including businessmen, granted by the Embassy of Brazil in Angola," he said.

He revealed that about 20,000 Brazilians currently live in Angola, being the largest community in his country in Africa.

CPLP Summit

Brazilian diplomat addressed the possible coming to Angola of the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, to attend the CPLP Summit this year in the Angolan capital, Luanda.

Meanwhile, Rafael de Mello Vidal praised Angola saying that the country started a cycle of economic growth and, at the same time, dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic with excellence.

" Brazil was the first country to recognise Angola's independence, on November 11, 1975. Cooperative relations between the two states have increased significantly in recent years.