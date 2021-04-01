Tunisia: Covid-19 - 24 Fatalities and 1,847 Infections Reported in 24h

Tunis/Tunisia — 1,847 COVID-19 infections from 7,750 conducted tests, and 24 fatalities were reported on March 30, the Health Ministry said Wednesday evening in its daily report on the epidemiological situation in the country.

As such, the number of fatalities has hit 8,812 and that of infections 254,018 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country on March 2020.

Recoveries rose by 581, hitting 217,293.

The ministry further recorded 1,117 hospitalisations in public and private health facilities, 310 of whom in intensive care units and 105 under ventilators.