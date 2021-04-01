Ethiopia: Gunmen Kill 30 People in Attack in Western Ethiopia

Oromiya /Ethiopia — Gunmen killed 30 people in an attack on a village in the west of the Ethiopian region of Oromiya late on Tuesday, witnesses said.

The Oromiya region's communications office said in a statement that an unknown number of civilians were killed in what it called a "terror attack."

"The regional state is saddened by this horrific and gruesome attack," it said.

Clashes between ethnic groups have become a major challenge to the government in the country, which took its present form from territorial expansions of the 19th century.