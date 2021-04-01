Algeria's Boukadoum Expected in Tunis, Thursday

Tunis/Tunisia — Algeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sabri Boukadoum is paying a visit to Tunisia on Thursday.

The minister will "bear a message of fraternity" from Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to President Kaïs Saïed, according to Ministry of foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad press release.

Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi will receive his Algerian counterpart, the press release specified.

A working session will be held on the occasion to look at ways to develop the bilateral relations in various fields.