Algeria's Boukadoum Expected in Tunis, Thursday

1 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Algeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sabri Boukadoum is paying a visit to Tunisia on Thursday.

The minister will "bear a message of fraternity" from Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to President Kaïs Saïed, according to Ministry of foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad press release.

Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi will receive his Algerian counterpart, the press release specified.

A working session will be held on the occasion to look at ways to develop the bilateral relations in various fields.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.