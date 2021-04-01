Tunisia: Govt, UGTT Ink Joint Agreement to Launch Reforms in 7 State Enterprises, Subsidy and Tax Systems [upd 1]

Tunis/Tunisia — The government and the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) inked on Wednesday a joint agreement to initiate the reform of 7 state enterprises and the subsidy system and consolidate the foundation for tax justice.

The concerned state enterprises are the national carrier Tunisair, the Tunisian Steel Company (El Fouladh), the Tunisian Stevedoring and Handling Company (STAM), the Central Pharmacy of Tunisia, Society of Pharmaceutical Industries of Tunisia (SIPHAT) and the Tunisian Electricity and Gas Company (STEG).

Both sides further agreed to reform the direct and indirect subsidy system, control prices, restructure the distribution channels and reform the tax system by laying the foundations of tax justice.

To this end, five think tanks will be set up to work on a reform plan to be subsequently tabled with the government and the UGTT.

The joint agreement actually aims to implement the October 22, 2018 agreement signed by the UGTT and the government as part of social negotiations in the public sector in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

During the inking ceremony, UGTT Secretary General Noureddine Tabboubi and Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi pointed out commitment to carry on social dialogue to save the country.

The PM considered that this event is historic as it testifies to a consensus on the main national choices, notably economic and social reforms.

He reaffirmed commitment to preserve state enterprises and not to cede them to the private sector as they are, according to him, the State's treasures.

Besides, the Prime Minister pointed out that the subsidy system reform is due to start next July, stressing the need to gear this system to the most deserving.

Noureddine Tabboubi indicated for his part, that the union is always open to the reform of state enterprises and has always called for the effective launch of the tax system to ensure social justice.

As for the subsidy system, he pointed to the existence of disruptions, notably at the level of some food products such as subsidized oil and sugar.