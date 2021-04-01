Gambia: Barrow Declares Friday & Monday Holidays

1 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)

State House, Banjul, 30th March 2021: In accordance with the provisions of section 76 (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia, the Office of the President informs the public that Friday, 2nd and Monday 4th April 2021 will be public holidays throughout The Gambia in observance of the Christian Holy feast of Easter.

On behalf of the President, H.E., Adama Barrow, the Office of the President extends best wishes of a blessed Easter feast to the Christian community, at home and abroad.

As The Gambia continues to fight against the global Coronavirus pandemic, Christians are urged to continue praying for the country, those who have lost their lives from the virus, or have been infected. Everyone is reminded that adhering to the COVID-19 safety guidelines could save lives.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Jonathan Invited to Join APC
Delayed News of 45 Deaths at Tanzania Leader's Memorial Slammed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.