Gambia: Barrow Declares Friday & Monday Holidays

State House, Banjul, 30th March 2021: In accordance with the provisions of section 76 (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia, the Office of the President informs the public that Friday, 2nd and Monday 4th April 2021 will be public holidays throughout The Gambia in observance of the Christian Holy feast of Easter.

On behalf of the President, H.E., Adama Barrow, the Office of the President extends best wishes of a blessed Easter feast to the Christian community, at home and abroad.

As The Gambia continues to fight against the global Coronavirus pandemic, Christians are urged to continue praying for the country, those who have lost their lives from the virus, or have been infected. Everyone is reminded that adhering to the COVID-19 safety guidelines could save lives.