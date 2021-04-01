Gambia: National Federation of Gambian Women Seeks for Financial Assistance

National Federation of Gambian Women is soliciting for financial assistance from government and NGOs to help the feredation construct a walking pavement at its market situated at Sukuta.

With a membership of close to 500,000 people, the federation attracts members from both within the Gambia and the Diaspora. The federation is the umbrella body of all women associations in The Gambia.

In an interview with the Point, Fatou Joof, a member of the association disclosed that the federation's main market situated at Sukuta along the Brusubi highway is faced with numerous challenges making their work difficult.

She lamented that access to the market especially in the rainy season is a challenge, as the area is muddy making its access a difficult challenge.

"We therefore need help to construct a pavement between the buildings and three concrete roads to the main gates. Secondly, the existing borehole is very small which is 4,000liters compared to the size of the entire market. We therefore need a bigger borehole that can meet our demands. We also need electricity, as the area has almost 500 shops of different sizes."