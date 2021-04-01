Gambia: Woman Delivers Triplets At EFSTH

One Serreh Manneh, from Banjul delivered three bouncing baby girls (triplets) on Sunday 28th March 2021, at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, in Banjul.

Speaking in an interview, Omar Joof, father of the triplets, expressed delight for the latest development in his family, thanking Allah for guiding his wife to be successfully delivered of three beautiful girls.

"I'm very proud to be a father of triplets (three beautiful girls) and I thank Allah for giving me triplets," he said.

Joof, who works at Antouman A.B. Gaye Chambers as legal assistant, appealed for support from anyone, pointing out that taking care of three babies at once is difficult.

He noted that the babies and their mother are all fine.

Meanwhile, the family can be reached on: 2310094/3769064/3152743