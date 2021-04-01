Gambia: Woman Delivers Triplets At EFSTH

1 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.s. Camara

One Serreh Manneh, from Banjul delivered three bouncing baby girls (triplets) on Sunday 28th March 2021, at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, in Banjul.

Speaking in an interview, Omar Joof, father of the triplets, expressed delight for the latest development in his family, thanking Allah for guiding his wife to be successfully delivered of three beautiful girls.

"I'm very proud to be a father of triplets (three beautiful girls) and I thank Allah for giving me triplets," he said.

Joof, who works at Antouman A.B. Gaye Chambers as legal assistant, appealed for support from anyone, pointing out that taking care of three babies at once is difficult.

He noted that the babies and their mother are all fine.

Meanwhile, the family can be reached on: 2310094/3769064/3152743

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Jonathan Invited to Join APC
Delayed News of 45 Deaths at Tanzania Leader's Memorial Slammed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.