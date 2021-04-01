Liberia: Caimon Joe Kollie Promises to Build a Robust UBCAA to Enhance Development When Elected President

Gbarnga — Mr. Caimon Joe Kollie, a native of Bong County and resident in the United States of America, has announced his intentions to contest the presidency of the United Bong County Association in the Americas (UBCAA) in the upcoming general elections, slated for July this year.

Kollie promised to build a robust organization that will consolidate the vast human and material resources that are available in the community to benefit natives of Bong at home and in America.

"Together, we can work to build a strong organization that will enhance our diversity and strengthen our union," Kollie said in a dispatch.

Born November 12, 1972, in Gbamokollieta, Sanoyea District, Bong County, Liberia, unto the union of Yoquelleh Warnpeh and Chief Sumo Gbamokollie, Kollie said his desire to contest the presidency of UBCAA is work in building a robust and well-structural organization to strengthen the union and mobilize the much-needed human and material resources to serve UBCAA's membership, youth, elderly, and those with special needs in the Diaspora as well as in Bong County, Liberia.

Kollie also hopes to create a collaborative partnership with Bong County citizens, stakeholders, Bong County affiliated organizations, and community partners to address the needs in our community. Kollie states, "that he has a team of professionals and community leaders that are ready to put in place robust administrative and practical operations to mobilize our rich human and material resources to bring to bear in providing the much-needed support to our people." Bong County's citizens, former residents, and friends of Bong in the United States, Canada, and other parts of the world individually have done well in many cases, and are willing to give back to their communities, but there must be a well-structured organization for our people to channel their goodwill. We want to build UBCAA to be that organization that people can trust to direct their support to help our people.

Kollie stated that his team has what it takes to build to strengthen and revitalize existing UBCAA local chapters and establish new ones," he said, adding "develop a national directory of Bong County citizens in the U.S.A. and Canada to know where our people are and their interests, and create a collaborative partnership in addressing our needs.

Realizing the importance of interacting with people of the County both at home and in the diaspora, Kollie said as president of UBCCA he will build an interactive professional website and other social media network that will highlight programs, operations, and activities of UBCAA, including a section, wherein members can share their suggestions and/or comments for the betterment of our UBCAA community.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I will establish a framework for civil engagement, partnership, and accountability between UBCAA and citizens of Bong County, political leaders, civil society, community organizations, investors, small businesses, and stakeholders," he said. Continuing, he added. "I will also establish a fully staffed UBCAA operational service in Bong County, responsible for identifying and engaging in community development projects."

Kollie maintained that Bong is a rich mineral county that previously boosted having more than five mining companies operating in the county, but the citizens are not adequately benefiting from their natural resources.

Kollie stated that if he is given the opportunity to serve the Bong County community in the USA, he will work hard to create a collaborative partnership with international investors doing business in the county, county leaders, and civil society to find better strategy for the people of Bong County to benefit from the corporate social responsibility benefits.

Speaking about the County's education system, Kollie stated that according to the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services, "Bong County has about 367 schools that include 14 high schools, 1 University (Cuttington University) and one Technical College (Bong County Technical College)," but its citizens are struggling to gain access to quality education.

Kollie stated that if residents of the county want to build a productive society, access to quality education should be the rights of every child.