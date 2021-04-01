Liberia: 7 CSOs Receive 12 Laptops From Techsoup and WACSI

1 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Monrovia — Seven civil society organisations (CSOs) in Liberia received twelve brand new Lenovo laptops on Thursday March 25, 2021 from the Executive Director of NAYMOTE - Partners for Democratic Development, Eddie Jarwolo.

"This is intended to enhance their [CSOs] capabilities to effectively and efficiently deliver quality services", Jarwolo shared during the handing over ceremony which took place in Monrovia, capital of Liberia.

"This is [a] good step for civil society organisations after a shock of the emergence of COVID-19 which is affecting every sector of the world most especially on the African Continent", remarked Mathew S. Karley, Senior Programme Manager of Youth Coalition for Education in Liberia (YOCEL) after receiving a brand-new Lenovo laptop on behalf of his organisation.

The twelve laptops were donated by WACSI and Techsoup under the Techsoup laptop donation programme for CSOs. The twelve laptops are among 102 laptops that will be handed to 40 CSOs in seven West African countries: Cameroon, Nigeria, Benin, Ghana, Sierra leone, The Gambia and Liberia.

The decision to offer laptops to 102 CSOs was informed by findings from an empirical research conducted by WACSI in 2020 with support from Wilde Ganzen. The research sought to understand the extent to which COVID-19 affected CSOs in six of the seven countries, excluding Benin.

Through a survey, desk research and focus group discussions, it was realised that, at the onset of the pandemic, CSOs in Liberia were not prepared to have their staff work remotely.

"In fact, many of the CSOs stated that they lacked the means and technology needed to have their staff work remotely and still be effective", the researcher, Aaron Weah-Weah reiterated.

As a result, a key recommendation from the research holds that CSOs need "to acquire responsive technological facilities, build their staff capacity through training in IT and digital technologies to prepare for work under hazardous conditions such as the COVID-19 pandemic".

