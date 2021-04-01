Liberia: Finance Ministry Holds Two-Day Policy Dialogue On EU Initiatives

1 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and the European Union Delegation in Liberia will host a two-day policy dialogue aimed at reviewing the portfolio on the European Union (EU) initiatives in Liberia from March 31 to April 1, 2021.

The EU portfolio review aims to create a policy dialogue, that is part of efforts to improve aid transparency and effectiveness through government decision making. The event will bring various stakeholders and partners together.

It will review the portfolio of the European Union funded projects by identifying challenges, lessons learnt, and make recommendations for improvement in the implementation of EU funded projects in the future.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.