Liberia: Finance Ministry Holds Two-Day Policy Dialogue On EU Initiatives

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and the European Union Delegation in Liberia will host a two-day policy dialogue aimed at reviewing the portfolio on the European Union (EU) initiatives in Liberia from March 31 to April 1, 2021.

The EU portfolio review aims to create a policy dialogue, that is part of efforts to improve aid transparency and effectiveness through government decision making. The event will bring various stakeholders and partners together.

It will review the portfolio of the European Union funded projects by identifying challenges, lessons learnt, and make recommendations for improvement in the implementation of EU funded projects in the future.