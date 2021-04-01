Liberia: Rep. Boley Denies Claims He Killed Fellow Lawmaker's Family Members During Liberia's Civil Conflict

1 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Capitol Hill — Representative George E. S. Boley (District #2, Grand Gedeh County) has termed as 'blatant and reckless' allegation made against him by Representative Dixon Wlawlee Sebo of Montserrado County District #16 that he murdered his family members during Liberia's deadly civil conflict.

On Thursday, March 25, Rep. Boley, while speaking on the floor, was confronted by Rep. Sebo, who became emotional and pointing at Rep. Boley, repeatedly said: "This man killed my family members. He needs to face the war crimes Court."

But responding to the allegation during a press conference at his office on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Rep. Boley said his colleague is a 'pathological liar' and the allegation made against him is entirely untrue.

"This blatant lie and reckless allegation by Rep. Sebo was amplified by FrontPage Africa news organization. I have been a victim of similar lies and those culpable of these criminal acts, including Rep. Dixon Sebo, are walking around lies," he debunked.

"I am stating categorically that Rep. Dixon Sebo is a pathological liar... There is not an iota of truth to this accusation by Rep. Sebo. Three years ago, Rep. Sebo made similar statement and claims. I ignored him then."

According to him, Rep. Sebo has refused to produce any evidence regarding the 'wild' allegation, adding that his colleagues "continues to live in a state of illusion, peddling and thriving on gossips, innuendoes, hearsay and outrights lies."

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.