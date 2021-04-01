Liberia: Rep. Boley Denies Claims He Killed Fellow Lawmaker's Family Members During Liberia's Civil Conflict

Capitol Hill — Representative George E. S. Boley (District #2, Grand Gedeh County) has termed as 'blatant and reckless' allegation made against him by Representative Dixon Wlawlee Sebo of Montserrado County District #16 that he murdered his family members during Liberia's deadly civil conflict.

On Thursday, March 25, Rep. Boley, while speaking on the floor, was confronted by Rep. Sebo, who became emotional and pointing at Rep. Boley, repeatedly said: "This man killed my family members. He needs to face the war crimes Court."

But responding to the allegation during a press conference at his office on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Rep. Boley said his colleague is a 'pathological liar' and the allegation made against him is entirely untrue.

"This blatant lie and reckless allegation by Rep. Sebo was amplified by FrontPage Africa news organization. I have been a victim of similar lies and those culpable of these criminal acts, including Rep. Dixon Sebo, are walking around lies," he debunked.

"I am stating categorically that Rep. Dixon Sebo is a pathological liar... There is not an iota of truth to this accusation by Rep. Sebo. Three years ago, Rep. Sebo made similar statement and claims. I ignored him then."

According to him, Rep. Sebo has refused to produce any evidence regarding the 'wild' allegation, adding that his colleagues "continues to live in a state of illusion, peddling and thriving on gossips, innuendoes, hearsay and outrights lies."