Liberia: Two 40 Foot Containers of Fishing Nets Arrive in Monrovia

1 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Monrovia — As part of efforts to empower local fishermen across Liberia, the government of Liberia through the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) has disclosed the arrival of a huge consignment of internationally recommended multifilament or thread fishing nets. The arrival of the nets is part of World Bank-sponsored project for Sustainable Management of Fishery resources.

A press release quoting the Director General of NaFAA, Madam Emma Metieh Glassco says the consignment of thread nets are in Monrovia for free nets exchange program which only affect licensed fishermen using paddling or Kru canoes

The NaFAA press release added that the free nets exchange program will begin in Montserrado County with fishermen in fishing communities such as Banjor, Popo Beach, West Point and King Gray.

This means all fishermen using the rubber nets or the monofilament nets will be required to turn over all their rubber nets to NaFAA team during the free distribution to receive the thread nets or the multifilament nets.

