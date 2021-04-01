Liberia: National Small Arms Commission Holds Two-Day Stakeholders' Validation Session to Amend the Firearms and Ammunition Control Act of 2015 and the Act Creating the Commission

Monrovia — Liberia is leading the reform efforts within in West Africa to conform to provisions of the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) by ensuring the validation to amend the Firearms and Ammunition Control Act of 2015 and the Act creating the National Small Arms Commission of Liberia.

The new Arms Commission Act when enacted by the National Legislature will expand its mandate to regulate all categories of conventional arms including small arms, light weapons their ammunition and related materials.

Liberia Small Arms Commission Chairman Atty. Teklo Maxwell Grigsby II, speaking at a two-day validation session told participants that the proposed laws are very critical to addressing the concerns of proliferation of small arms which continue to pose threat to the sustenance of the peace of Liberia.

The Small Arms Survey report as commissioned by the African Union according to Chairman Grigsby, revealed the alarming rate of small arms proliferation and the danger to the continent.

Chairman Grigsby further that Liberia should be particularly concern considering the nature of its borders with neighboring countries.

Atty. Grigsby provided a broader context of arms control legislation in the Mano River Union basin concentrating on the right to civilian possession in variance with the arms control legislation in Liberia.

Chairman Grigsby in his statement said, though the laws of Liberia prohibit Civilians possession of firearms, the Commission has received countless reports of individuals in illegal possession of Firearms in contravention of laws; an act he considers a threat to peace and stability of Liberia.

Notwithstanding, Chairman Grigsby noted that his office has contacted the relevant authorities in government to take the necessary actions in conformity with laws of Liberia.

He reemphasized that the Firearm Ammunition and Control Act prohibits civilian possession of firearms and grants exception to hunters to bear shoulder single barrel gun for hunting purposes.

In Chairman Grigsby judgment, Liberia should remain very concern about illegal possession and illicit trade of firearms within and across the borders of Liberia and the sub-region and address all such concerns as national security threat.

The Chairman cautioned stakeholders to meticulously deliberate the firearms laws and the Act creating the Small Arms of Liberia during the two days so as to ensure the domestication of the Arms Trade Treaty and further accelerate the effective management of Small Arms, light Weapons, their ammunition and other related materials.

Liberia Foreign Minister, H.E. D. Maxwell Saah Kamayan, who was represented by Cllr. Deway Gray, Deputy Minister for Legal Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed best wishes to the Commission and stakeholders attending the validation Session, noting that the validation is important giving the historic nature of the Liberian Civil War.

Cllr. Gray said, Liberia has always conformed to the signing of international treaties and worked towards ratifying and domesticating those treaties.