Sierra Leone: Man Sentenced to Death for Beheading 6 - Year-Old Girl

Justice Abdul Sheriff Port Loko High court

Justice Abdul Sheriff of Port Loko High Court has on Friday (26th March, 2021) sentenced one Abdulai Salieu Kamara aka Loketo to death after he was convicted for killing his younger brother's 6-year-old daughter.

According to the charge sheet Abdulai Salieu Kamara aka Loketo on the 5th September, 2020, at Kamba Section, Magbema Chiefdom, Kambia district in the Northern province of the republic of Sierra Leone, murdered Six years old Elizabeth Kamara.

State Prosecutor,lawyer A. Jalloh and MPM Lappia summoned six witnesses to testify in the trial.

However, Legal Aid Board lawyer, Mohammed Korie Esq pleaded with the judge not to sentence his client to death, but to give him life imprisonment.

Meanwhile, it is the first murder matter that the judge has ruled on since the inception of the High Court in the Port Loko.