Nigeria: Panic As NAF Aircraft On Routine Mission in North-East Disappears From Radar

There was panic last night as the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft that was on routine mission in the North-east lost radar contact.

Although details were still sketchy at press time, the aircraft was deployed to support troops at one of the theatres of operation in the Northern part of Nigeria.

NAF could not locate the aircraft as at last night.

In a terse statement issued last night, NAF's Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet confirmed the incident.

"A NAF aircraft on routine mission in support of own troops at one of the Theatres of Operation in the Northern part of Nigeria has lost radar contact."

The DOPRI, however, noted that efforts are currently ongoing to locate the aircraft, adding that more "details to follow".

It would be recalled that seven NAF officers had died in air crash last month and were buried at the National Cemetery, Lugbe, Airport Road, Abuja.

The men died in the Beechcraft King Air B350i which crashed a short distance from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, after reporting engine failure.

The deceased include the Captain, Fl Lt. Haruna Gadzama; Fl. Lt. Henry Piyo (Co-Pilot); Flying Officer Micheal Okpara (Airborne Tactical Observation System Specialist); Warrant Officer Bassey Etim (ATOS Specialist); Fl. Sgt. Olasunkanmi Olawunmi (ATOS Specialist); Sgt. Ugochukwu Oluka (ATOS Specialist) and Aircraftman Adewale Johnson (Onboard Technician).