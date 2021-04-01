South Africa: President Ramaphosa Wishes Christians Well Over Easter

1 April 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished Christians well as they prepare to observe Easter.

At Easter, Christians around the world commemorate the resurrection of Christ. This year Easter Sunday will be observed on 3 April 2021.

"The Easter message of hope, courage and triumph over darkness is deeply inspiring, and particularly poignant at a time when we are still in the shadow of a deadly pandemic," President Ramaphosa said.

President Ramaphosa has called on congregants who will be attending religious services to do so safely, and to observe public health regulations around social distancing, mask-wearing and hand washing or sanitizing.

The President omce again thanks the leadership of the faith community for working with government to ensure that all the necessary health protocols are followed at the upcoming services.

"This is also a time when large numbers of travellers will be on our roads, and I call on those who will be making journeys at this time to travel safely and obey the rules of the road," President Ramaphosa said.

"In offering out best wishes to our Christian compatriots at this time of great meaning and spiritual significance, it is our collective hope that the rebirth symbolised by Easter may also ring true for our country and our nation."

