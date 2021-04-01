South Africa: Investing in Decarbonisation Is a Once-in-a-Generation Opportunity

analysis

Climate change is one of the most urgent challenges facing the world. The understanding that it is an existential issue is now widespread, as is the realisation everybody is responsible for supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Of course, this includes investors, as such a monumental shift in the ways people produce and consume requires vast capital. But the savviest investors know funding a green industrial revolution offers them far more than the chance to make a positive environmental impact. Efforts to cut carbon emissions are transforming not only energy and transport systems, but also the design and manufacture of products and buildings.

This creates enormous growth potential for companies offering low-carbon products and services, and consequently opportunities for investors.

So much spending is required because green technologies need to play a far bigger role in the economy. To achieve the Paris climate goals, 100 million electric vehicles must be sold every year, for example, up from around two million in 2019¹, implying considerable growth not only for electric vehicle manufacturers, but companies in their supply chains.

Propelled by the decarbonisation tailwind, such companies have the potential to outperform the rest of the market. "Decarbonisation-fuelled growth is a structural...