Zimbabwe: Ranl On Elections, League Resumption

THE Rainbow Amateur Netball League are engaging their members to try and find the best way forward for the resumption of their activities.

Netball are among the sport codes, which have complied with the requirements, for resumption.

RANL are preparing for their elective general meeting, which had been scheduled for early in the year, before it was put on hold due to the lockdown restrictions.

"With regards to our elections, we had given people one week to submit their nominations, since we had started the process before the lockdown," said RANL secretary-general, Moses Gukurume.

"The nomination period closed on March 24.

"We have posts contested, and some uncontested, the uncontested include the chairperson's post, the treasurer and the secretary-general.

"So, we compiled the information and gave it back to our members so that if there are any queries, they are dealt with.

"We were at the period of clarifying queries.

"We have submitted the budgets for the AGM, for funding, to our sponsor. We are going to have reduced numbers (for the AGM).

"For instance, instead of having two people from a club, we have one because of the Covid-19 regulations.

"We are yet to come up with a date but it will be on a short notice because people already know about the elections, so this a campaigning period."

The chairperson's post is held by Melody Garikai while Josephine Muchenje is the treasurer.

Gukurume said while he is unopposed, for the secretary-general post, he is still to make his final decision, on whether to continue in his role.

For the resumption of competition, there is a lot to consider, including the capacity of clubs to meet the expenses, which come with meeting the Covid-19 requirements, and ensuring safety for everyone involved.

"We have also sent out, to our members. the standard operating protocols. We want clubs to see what they can afford and what they are cannot," he said.

"We want to also see if our sponsor can help.

"For example, you have clubs from Prisons, they can afford to meet the requirements.

"But, we also have community clubs, some may not be able to do so.

"We have sent them what is required, for games to resume, now it's the opportunity for them to go back to their sponsors."

The league was cut short last year, after just three rounds of matches, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"All things being equal, by mid-April, we should have done the elections and have a position on what teams can afford, and what format to use, for our resumption," Gukurume said.

The other members of the outgoing executive are vice-chairperson, Patrick Dovi, and Precious Mudenge is the vice secretary-general.

Obert Njiri and Chipo Mhanga are the fixtures-secretary and organising-secretary.