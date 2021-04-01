Zimbabwe: EFF Zimbabwe Spokesperson Dies

1 April 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

OPPOSITION Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Zimbabwe national spokesperson and head of information and publicity Vimbai Mupunga died Monday in South Africa.

Mupunga has been unwell for almost two months.

EFF president Innocent Ndibali confirmed Mupunga's death.

"As EFF Zimbabwe, we have lost a hardworking young party cadre who had a promising future. He was always with me at every EFF events," Ndibali told NewZimbabwe.com.

Ndibali said he has offered $20 000 rands to the Mupunga family for the repatriation of the late party official's body as well as his burial at home.

Mupunga's parents are from Zvimba in Mashonaland West but the late opposition politician was born and bred in Bulawayo.

Said Ndibali, "As the president of EFF (Zimbabwe), I will be dispatching a delegation to Cde Vimbai's family to offer my presidential support of 20 000 rands so as to enable his repatriation and burial back home.

Ndibali said Mupunga's children will also benefit from the financial assistance.

He was also taking care of Mupunga's kids and rentals while their now late father was sick.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.