Zimbabwe: Man Accused of Stealing Agriculture Inputs

A KAROI man appeared in court in Harare yesterday for allegedly defrauding CBZ Agro-yield (Pvt) Limited of agricultural inputs worth US$45 347.

Gamuchirai Carlton Gorogodo appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with fraud.

Gorogodo, who was being represented by lawyer Mr Simon Chabuka, was not asked to plead to the charge when he appeared before Mrs Tafadzwa Miti who remanded him to April 14 on $15 000 bail.

It is said that on November 2 last year Gorogodo applied for farming inputs for the 2020/21 farming season from CBZ Agro-yield.

In his application, he allegedly stated that he had a farming contract with one Madani who owns Zebra Downs Farm in Karoi.

Allegations are that the application found its way into the CBZ Agro-yield offices for processing and it was approved.

He is said to have been issued with 100x25kgs seed maize, 5 000 litres of diesel, chemicals and 30 tonnes of compound D fertiliser.

On December 23, 2020, a 30-tonne truck was intercepted by officials from the Command Agriculture scheme, while loaded with 600x50kg compound D fertilisers which were to be delivered to Gorogodo.

Investigations revealed that his name was not in the Command Agriculture data base and he was arrested.