Zimbabwe: Diamond Studios Come of Age

It has been a long journey for music recording company, Diamond Studios, since its establishment in 2006.

After a couple of teething problems, just like any other new project, the company has found proper rhythm and has been churning out music from some of the country's most gifted sons and daughters annually.

New entrants into music have equally been accommodated and many have ridden the challenges associated with the first album to become respectable artistes with time.

Founded by Steady Munyanyi, Diamond Studios now boasts of having worked with fine artistes, including Jah Prayzah and man-of-the-moment, Mark Ngwazi.

Munyanyi told The Herald Arts and Entertainment yesterday that he has been privileged to work with such high flying artistes and is determined to discover more talent.

He has never been a producer and was not associated in any way with some of the former top music recording companies such as the Zimbabwe Music Corporation and Gramma Records.

And for him, music is a passion and he is glad to have worked and to be working with a group of determined and gifted artistes who are keen to blossom their careers.

"I started Diamond in 2006 in Botswana before moving to Zimbabwe in 2008," said Munyanyi. "We have never looked back since then and my passion is to support local artistes.

"We have worked with many artistes since formation and on top of the list is Jah (Prayzah), Sulu, Romeo Gasa, Kudzi Nyakudya, Agatha Murudzwa and Mark Ngwazi, among others.

"It has always been our intention to support the artistes' talent and try to put them on a global map."

Munyanyi recently donated a Mercedes Benz to one of the artistes he has been working with, just to empower and appreciate their talent.

Diamond Studios is now recording all music genres, and many artistes, especially beginners, have turned to the recording company to express their talents and be heard by fans on radio.

Munyanyi believes sungura maestro Ngwazi will go far if he keeps his feet on the ground, and balances the fame he now has.

Ngwazi has been touted by many sungura followers as the next big thing in the genre, which is presently dominated by Alick Macheso.

Macheso's ability to compose songs that speak to issues that confront people daily, his dancing skills and bass guitar strumming prowess, has endeared him to many people. But to his credit, Ngwazi is equally gifted and with age on his side -- born in 1995 -- he still has time to hone his skills into a fine art.