Liberia: President Weah Declares Curfew in Maryland Over Violent Protest By Citizens

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has declared a dawn to dawn curfew in Maryland County as a result of violent street protests that emanated from reported gruesome killing of a boy in Harper City.

Both private and public properties in Pleebo City were destroyed by angry protestors who are demanding justice in Pleebo, the commercial city of Maryland County.

In a nationwide address Wednesday, March 31, 2021, President Weah said the situation in Maryland has claimed the government's attention, and assured Marylanders that the perpetrators of the gruesome murder and those destroying properties will face the full weight of the law.

"I am concerned about recent developments in Maryland County. I have been informed of the gruesome killing of a young man in Pleebo City recently," President Weah stated.

Although a suspect has been arrested and is currently in police custody, President Weah said some residents of Pleebo took to the streets and engaged in wanton destruction of private and public properties, including the burning down of police station in Pleebo.

The President announced that the government will not condone acts of violence and urged Marylanders to abide by the law.

According to the President, the police backed by other members of the joint security will enforce the curfew intended to bring the violence under control.