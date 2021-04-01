Liberia: President Weah Declares Curfew in Maryland Over Violent Protest By Citizens

31 March 2021
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has declared a dawn to dawn curfew in Maryland County as a result of violent street protests that emanated from reported gruesome killing of a boy in Harper City.

Both private and public properties in Pleebo City were destroyed by angry protestors who are demanding justice in Pleebo, the commercial city of Maryland County.

In a nationwide address Wednesday, March 31, 2021, President Weah said the situation in Maryland has claimed the government's attention, and assured Marylanders that the perpetrators of the gruesome murder and those destroying properties will face the full weight of the law.

"I am concerned about recent developments in Maryland County. I have been informed of the gruesome killing of a young man in Pleebo City recently," President Weah stated.

Although a suspect has been arrested and is currently in police custody, President Weah said some residents of Pleebo took to the streets and engaged in wanton destruction of private and public properties, including the burning down of police station in Pleebo.

The President announced that the government will not condone acts of violence and urged Marylanders to abide by the law.

According to the President, the police backed by other members of the joint security will enforce the curfew intended to bring the violence under control.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of Liberia

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.