Zimbabwe: Council Directors Face Joint Charges

The State will jointly charge two Harare City Council directors, Tendai Kwenda and Cainos Chingombe, accused of misappropriating funds meant for provision of water, sanitation, education and recreational services, when they return to court next month.

Kwenda is council finance director while Chingombe is the human resource capital director.

They were previously being separately charged with criminal abuse of office.

Mrs Nancy Chandakaona said the State intends to jointly charge them when they return to court on May 4.

Chingombe allegedly transferred more than US$130 000 meant for the provision of water, sanitation, education and recreational services into his personal bank account.

He is said to have bought a top-of-the-range car with the money.

Kwenda allegedly transferred US$70 000 meant for the provision of water, sanitation, education and recreational services, into his personal bank account and later purchased a top-of-the-range car.

The State alleged that on October 30, 2014, Kwenda allegedly connived with other city executives and transferred the money into his account from the council's Traditional Beer Levy account.

The money was not part of the general revenue of the local authority and was only supposed to be used for the community welfare as approved by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, according to the State.

Kwenda is alleged to have purchased a Jeep Cherokee without the Minister of Local Government's approval or a council resolution

He allegedly violated the council's procurement regulations, which, according to State, stipulates that any procurement above US$10 000 should go through tender.

Kwenda is alleged to have purchased the Jeep Cherokee and registered it into his name.

He was, according to the State, involved in an accident with the said car and failed to report to council before he went on to claim insurance from Old Mutual.

After receiving the insurance claim, Kwenda allegedly used the funds to purchase a Toyota Land Cruiser, which he also registered in his name.

The alleged offence was unearthed by a compliance audit ordered by the Ministry of Local Government.