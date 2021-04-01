South Africa: The Power of Porridge

1 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Anna Trapido

Good Friday eating is not only about hot cross buns. In South Africa porridge also plays a part.

The author supports Act4Hunger from the ACT Foundation who provide vegan food to appease hunger in KZN and across the world. Please support them here.

The South African public holiday schedule, past and present, makes provision for several key Christian holy days but not the spiritually significant dates of any other religions. The fight for fair allocation of the limited number of possible public holidays is ongoing. While we wait, let us consider the ways in which a group of politically, economically and religiously marginalised South Africans of Tamil ancestry repurposed Good Friday as an annual occasion to venerate the Hindu Mother Goddess Mariamman and her "Porridge Festival". What follows is the story of imposed change, inspired resistance and soured maize meal...

Since time immemorial, South Indian people have worshipped the Hindu Mother Goddess Mariamman as the bringer of rain and by extension good harvests and prosperity. She is also believed to have the power to cure infectious diseases (especially "heat-based" diseases like measles and smallpox).

The Divine Mother at Shree Ganesha Prathanay Kootum Temple, Buccleuch. (Photo: Guru Deena Govender)

Her fondness...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.