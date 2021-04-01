South Africa: The Power of Porridge

analysis

Good Friday eating is not only about hot cross buns. In South Africa porridge also plays a part.

The author supports Act4Hunger from the ACT Foundation who provide vegan food to appease hunger in KZN and across the world. Please support them here.

The South African public holiday schedule, past and present, makes provision for several key Christian holy days but not the spiritually significant dates of any other religions. The fight for fair allocation of the limited number of possible public holidays is ongoing. While we wait, let us consider the ways in which a group of politically, economically and religiously marginalised South Africans of Tamil ancestry repurposed Good Friday as an annual occasion to venerate the Hindu Mother Goddess Mariamman and her "Porridge Festival". What follows is the story of imposed change, inspired resistance and soured maize meal...

Since time immemorial, South Indian people have worshipped the Hindu Mother Goddess Mariamman as the bringer of rain and by extension good harvests and prosperity. She is also believed to have the power to cure infectious diseases (especially "heat-based" diseases like measles and smallpox).

The Divine Mother at Shree Ganesha Prathanay Kootum Temple, Buccleuch. (Photo: Guru Deena Govender)

Her fondness...