Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Kef reported 47 more infections with coronavirus after the release of the results of 112 tests.

The region recorded 5,519 cases of infections against 5,221 and 180 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic, reads the latest report of the Local Health Directorate.

47 patients are now staying in hospitals, 12 of them are in the IC, the same source said.

Only 907 people from Kef have been vaccinated since March 13.