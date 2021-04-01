Tunisia: Sousse Activists Rally Outside Italian Embassy, Demand Return of Imported Waste

Tunis/Tunisia — Civil society activists from Sousse rallied on Thursday morning outside the Italian embassy headquarters in Mutuelleville, near downtown Tunis, to demand that 282 containers of Italian household waste "illegally exported to Tunisia" be returned, TAP reporter said.

Activists, whose home city port saw dozens of containers of Italian waste unloaded and stored since last summer, laid wreaths outside the entry to the embassy. where police presence was beefed up.

They chanted slogans demanding the removal of Italian waste and decried the use of Tunisia as a dumping ground. They also condemned the neglect demonstrated by both countries and corruption seen in this field.