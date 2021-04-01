Mozambique: Police Commander On Trial for Corruption

1 April 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The trial began on Tuesday, on corruption charges, of Jorselio Pinto, the 41 year old commander of the Macossa district police command, in the central Mozambican province of Manica, reports the independent daily "O Pais".

At the trial, held in the Barue district court, the Public Prosecutor's Office accuses Pinto, who holds the rank of police superintendent, of taking a bribe of 6,000 meticais (88 US dollars at current exchange rates) from a woman named Otilia Mapupane, in exchange for releasing her daughter, Brain Chiquinho.

Chiquinho was being held in the cells of the Macossa police command, because of her alleged involvement in a traffic accident.

The prosecution added that Pinto was assisted in his crime by the head of the police internal information section in Macossa, Fernando Tomussene.

Pinto's lawyer denied the charge and said the money Pinto received was to buy food for the son of a detainee held in the Macossa cells.

Next week, Pinto will return to the Barue court for a second case in which he is accused of trafficking in rhinoceros horns.

