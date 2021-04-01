Mozambique: Covid-19 - Over 750 Recoveries Reported

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Wednesday reported that a further 758 people have made a complete recovery from the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

According to a press release from the Health Ministry, 565 of these recoveries were declared in Maputo city, 147 in Maputo province, 21 in Sofala, 23 in Inhambane and 12 in Manica. This brings the total number of recoveries to 56,409, which is 83.5 per cent of all those diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The release added that, since the start of the pandemic, 480,898 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,549 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 660 were from Maputo city, 183 from Nampula, 166 from Zambezia, 118 from Maputo province, 111 from Manica, 95 from Gaza, 81 from Cabo Delgado, 68 from Inhambane, 34 from Sofala, 32 from Tete, and one from Niassa.

1,436 of the tests gave negative results and 113 people tested positive for the coronavirus. Thus the number of recoveries declared on Wednesday greatly exceeds the number of new cases.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be carrying the virus) was 7.3 per cent on Wednesday. The positivity rates over the last few days have been: Tuesday 11.2 per cent Monday 7.7 per cent Sunday 11.5 per cent Saturday 5.4 per cent Friday 7.4 per cent Thursday 7.1 per cent

Thus for five days in the past week the positivity rate has been lower than ten per cent. It has never reached 12 per cent, let alone the 20 per cent that was common in February.

Of the new cases diagnosed on Wednesday, 109 were Mozambicans, three were foreigners (but the Ministry release did not indicate their nationalities), and in one case nationality has not yet been confirmed. 63 were men or boys and 50 were women or girls. Eight were children under the age of 15, and seven were over 65 years old, No age information was available in three cases.

46 of the new cases were from Maputo city and 11 were from Maputo province. Thus between them, Maputo city and province accounted for just over half of Wednesday's cases (50.4 per cent). There were also 18 cases from Nampula, 14 from Zambezia, eight from Manica, six from Gaza, four from Tete, three from Cabo Delgado, two from Inhambane, and one from Sofala.

Over the same 24 hour period, 12 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (11 in Maputo and one in Sofala), and five new cases were admitted (two in Maputo, two in Matola and one in Sofala).

There are now 92 patients in the Covid-19 wards, a decline from 102 on Tuesday. 57 of these patients (62 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also 12 patients in Zambezia, eight in Nampula, six in Matola, four in Sofala, three in Inhambane and two in Tete. The Covid-19 facilities in Niassa, Cabo Delgado, Manica and Gaza remained empty.

The Ministry also reported three more Covid-19 deaths. These victims were all Mozambican men, aged 34, 50 and 78. Two died in Maputo city and one in Zambezia. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 775.

The number of active Covid-19 cases has now fallen to 10,391 (down from 11,039 on Tuesday). The geographical distribution of these cases is as follows: Maputo city, 8,025 (77.2 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 1,155; Sofala, 293; Nampula, 225; Niassa, 198; Inhambane, 176; Cabo Delgado, 107; Zambezia, 89; Tete, 51; Gaza, 47; and Manica, 25.