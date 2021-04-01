Mozambique: Tourism Institute Must Be 'Increasingly Creative'

Maputo — Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario on Wednesday challenged the National Tourism Institute (INATUR) to be increasingly creative, in order to meet that challenges facing the tourism area.

He was speaking at the ceremony in Maputo where he swore into office the new General Director of INATUR, Marco Vaz dos Anjos.

Rosario recognised that the Covid-19 pandemic has had a damaging impact on Mozambican tourism, but hoped that the current vaccination drive against the disease will contribute to a gradual recovery in tourism activity.

The Prime Minister called for team work, and permanent communication and dialogue. He also wanted to see careful and transparent management of material and financial resources and measures to prevent and combat corruption.

At the same ceremony, Rosario swore into office the Permanent Secretary of the State Secretariat for Technical and Professional Education, Acissa Abdul Carimo Nazordine, and the Assistant General Inspector of the Ministry of Labour, Leonilde Fruquia.

All these officials, Rosario said, must know how to use their knowledge and energy to consolidate their institutions, and to seek out solutions for the country's development.

Addressing Nazordine in particular, he said that one of the government's priorities is to develop human capital, focusing on professional education, in order to endow young Mozambicans with skills and know-how.

"In banking on technical and professional training, we want young people to be able to respond to the needs and demands of the labour market, and to generate more job opportunities and income for their fellow citizens", he said.

As for the Labour Inspectorate, Rosario said it must defend the basic values of human dignity at the workplace, and ensure that the fundamental rights of workers are respected.