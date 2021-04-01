Mozambique: Nyusi Inaugurates New Brewery

Maputo — Marracuene (Mozambique), 1 Apr (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Thursday inaugurated the new brewery owned by Cervejas de Mocambique (CDM - Beers of Mozambique), which is the local subsidiary of AB InBev, the world's leading producer of beers.

The new plant, located in Marracuene district, about 30 kilometres north of Maputo, resulted from an investment of 180 million US dollars. The brewery covers an area of 40 hectares. At the peak of the construction phase it employed 2,730 workers and during the operational phase it is employing directly about 300 employees.

The initial production capacity is estimated at 2.4 million hectolitres a year, but this can be expanded to 6.7 million, depending on market demand. The brewery has a filling line with the capacity to produce 80,000 bottles per hour. This is AB InBev's largest production line in Africa.

Addressing the commissioning ceremony, Nyusi said the new plant is an unequivocal signal of the prospects that the market for beer in Mozambique offers in the medium and long term, so that investment may continue to blossom in favour of the country's development.

Nyusi said the brewery sets strong ties with the agriculture sector, since it will purchase some of its raw material (maize, cassava and sugar) from Mozambican farmers. He encouraged the management to think about rice produced in several parts of the country which also has a very strong potential for use in brewing.

"The increase in the demand for raw material will boost production in the rural areas, where value chains will be established, thus adding value to agricultural products and consequently generating income for smallholders," he said.

Nyusi also outlined some challenges such as the need to establish operational systems which are environmentally friendly and allow a wise use of water.

"We are very glad to know that you safeguard the control of waste as well as the emissions. The waste waters are useful for other production activities," said the President.

Nyusi reaffirmed his government's commitment to improving the business environment, in order to attract new investments, create jobs and thus provide better living conditions for Mozambicans.

The Chairperson of the CDM Board, Tomas Salomao, also pledged the brewery's determination to purchase raw material from local smallholders.

He announced a one million US dollars grant for the acquisition of Covid-19 vaccines, to support the inoculation efforts currently under way.

The new plant increases to four the number of CDM breweries. The others are in Maputo, Beira and Nampula.