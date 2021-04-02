Nigeria: Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road to Be Completed Before 2023 Deadline - Govt

1 April 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Authorities of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing (FMWH) have given assurance of timely completion of work to beat the 2023 deadline for the rehabilitation of Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road projects.

Mr Funso Adebiyi, the Director of Highways, Construction and Rehabilitation with the ministry, gave the assurance on Thursday in Kaduna.

Adebiyi spoke when he led a team from the ministry on a visit to the project sites to assess the progress of the ongoing reconstruction works.

"We are determined to complete this project hopefully before the 2023 benchmark as work is going on simultaneously on all sections of both lanes of the 375 kilometres dual carriage road from Abuja through Kaduna to Kano.

"We are pleased with the quality of work and we intend to increase its pace," he said.

On the work done so far, the Director said that over 100 kilometres have been completed under section one to three.

"We have also completed 40 kilometres under section two which is Kaduna-Zaria, and 70 kilometres completed under section three from Zaria to Kano," he explained.

The director said that some sections of the road were at different levels of completion, while remedial works were being carried out on the sections that were critically bad in order to facilitate movement.

He noted that the project formed a critical part of the West Africa road network which would enable the movement of people and products from the North to the South and vice versa, as well as unite Nigeria and boost the economy.

Adebiyi advised motorists and other road users to be patient and drive with caution to reduce the recurring incidences of crashes being recorded along the road.

It would be recalled that the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road reconstruction project was awarded to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, on December 20, 2017. (NAN)

