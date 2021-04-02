Zimbabwe: Holy Ten, Stunner Beefing?

1 April 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Staff Reporter

Tension appears to be growing between seasoned Hip-Hop artist, Stunner and his budding counterpart Holy Ten following subtle jabs they have been throwing at each other on social media.

Posting on micro-blogging platform, Twitter, earlier today, Holy Ten threw a subliminal message which posed like hit on Stunner writing, "Chenjera kupera sekupera kwamukoma (Beware of losing relevance like my big brother)."

Reacting to the comment, Stunner urged the budding crooner to invest his energy in money-making moves instead of sowing bad rapport.

"Ndianiko angamuudza kuti when u r leading there is no need kutuka varikumashure? In the end you all lose and #20 will be #1 in the words of one wise fool... "shut up and make money" This is unholy, musatuke vamwe (Can someone tell him that when you are leading there is no need to mock those behind you, just shut up and make money, don't mock others)." Stunner wrote.

Meanwhile, Stunner recently fired his social media management team after they had played Holy Ten's music on his platforms.

