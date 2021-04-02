Nigeria: Lagos Dominate At National U-18/21 Handball Championship

The National Under 18/21 Handball Championship has ended at Rowe Park Sports Centre in Yaba, Lagos with Bayelsa and Lagos emerging victorious in the female and male categories respectively.

The underaged national championship organised by Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) attracted several youth teams in the male and female categories of the two age grades.

In the Under 18 female category, Bayelsa defeated Gboko Volunteers of Benue 18-9 to win the title. Lagos defeated Ekiti 38-16 to come third in the category.

In the under 18 male category, Lagos defeated Niger 33-27 to win the category. De King's of Ogun had to wait till after extra time before they were able to defeat FCT 47-44 to come third.

In the under 21 female category, Lagos comfortably defeated Suleja Shooters 36-25 as they won the category just as the much fancied Kwara came third after defeating Plateau 40-26.

In the Under 21 Male category, Lagos defeated Niger 37-33 in a keenly contested tie to emerge winner of the category with Niger settling for second.

Kwara overcame a stubborn MindScope Academy with a 40-35 victory to come third.